Orioles end 19-game losing streak against Yankees

BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles ended their 19-game losing streak against the New York Yankees, using a strong offensive performance by rookie Ryan Mountcastle in a 6-3 victory Friday night for a doubleheader split.

In the opener, Miguel Andujar singled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and Clint Frazier added an RBI single to give New York a 6-5 win. Gary Sanchez homered and Brett Gardner drove in two runs for the Yankees.

Mountcastle hit a two-run homer off 21-year-old Deivi Garcia in second inning of the nightcap and sparked a four-run fifth inning with an RBI single off Clarke Schmidt, who was making his major league debut. Rio Ruiz followed with a run-scoring single and Pat Valaika capped the uprising with a two-run double.

That helped Baltimore secure its first win over New York since March 31, 2019. It also snapped the Yankees’ 18-game winning streak at Camden Yards.

Garcia (0-1) allowed four runs and five hits with six strikeouts in his second big league appearance.

He was outdone by Orioles starter Jorge Lopez (1-0), who gave up three runs – none earned – over five innings.

In the opener, Andujar was recalled before the game, entered as a pinch runner in the seventh and stayed in at third base. His single to right against Travis Lakins Sr. (2-2) made it 5-4, and Frazier followed with an RBI single.

Jonathan Holder (2-0) worked the eighth and Chad Green got three outs for his first save. Holder ran for himself after New York burned the designated hitter and scored on Andujar’s single.

DODGERS 10, ROCKIES 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) – AJ Pollock, Joc Pederson and Mookie Betts homered in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles shrugged off Kevin Pillar’s dramatic grand slam moments earlier to claim its sixth straight victory.

Pillar put the Rockies ahead 6-5 in the eighth against Caleb Ferguson (2-0) and set off a wild dugout celebration with his second career grand slam. That lead lasted six pitches against the relentless Dodgers, who have won 19 of 22 overall after pounding out five homers and a season-high 15 hits.

Cody Bellinger singled off Carlos Estevez (1-1) before Pollock drove his eighth homer to right-center, and Pederson followed with his sixth homer. Betts then capped his three-hit game with his 13th homer, a two-run shot off Jeff Hoffman.

Will Smith hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh for the major league-leading Dodgers (30-10). Max Muncy also homered, and Corey Seager drove in two runs in Los Angeles’ 11th consecutive win at Dodger Stadium.

Raimel Tapia and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies in the opener of a six-game Southern California road trip that could be key to their playoff hopes.

BLUE JAYS 8, RED SOX 7, 1st game

RED SOX 3, BLUE JAYS 2, 2nd game

Yairo Munoz had three hits and Boston salvaged a spit of their doubleheader as the ”road” team at Fenway Park to end a five-game losing streak.

Munoz went 6 for 7 in the twinbill with a two-run homer, two doubles and three RBIs.

Toronto was the ”home” team in the second game, which was the makeup of the Aug. 27 game in Buffalo, New York, that was postponed when the teams didn’t play in protest over the shooting by police of Jacob Blake.

Rowdy Tellez hit a solo homer for the Blue Jays, who had won seven of nine after taking the opener.

Josh Taylor (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his fourth save. Making his first start for Toronto since being acquired from the Dodgers for two players to be named, Ross Stripling (3-2) gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

In the opner, Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer, Travis Shaw had a solo shot and the Blue Jays held n.

Munoz went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and an RBI double. A.J. Cole (2-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief and Anthony Bass got three outs for his fifth save. Zack Godley (0-4) was the loser.

PHILLIES 5, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Jake Arrieta bounced back from the shortest start of his career by pitching seven solid innings to lead Philadelphia past New York for its fifth straight win.

Roman Quinn snapped a tie with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh.

The Mets wore patches with No. 41 on the uniform sleeves in honor of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who died this week.

Arrieta (3-4), who gave up seven runs in 1 1/3 innings against Atlanta on Sunday, allowed two runs and seven hits while walking one and striking out seven.

Jay Bruce and Didi Gregorius had early RBIs to stake Arrieta to a 2-0 lead. Michael Conforto hit a tying, two-run homer in the fifth before Arrieta retired six of the final seven batters he faced.

The Phillies put Arrieta in line for the win in the seventh. Jared Hughes (1-2) retired the first two batters he faced before Phil Gosselin doubled and scored on Quinn’s hit.

CUBS 4, CARDINALS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Yu Darvish pitched seven dazzling innings in his seventh consecutive win and Chicago beat St. Louis in the opener of a big five-game series.

Led by Darvish and Willson Contreras, Chicago won for the fourth time in five games and strengthened its grip on the top spot in the NL Central. St. Louis dropped into a virtual tie with Milwaukee for second, 4 1/2 games back of the Cubs.

Contreras had three hits and four RBIs, including a leadoff drive in the sixth for his fifth homer. He also had a big two-run single on the ninth pitch of his at-bat against Jack Flaherty (2-1) in the first.

Darvish (7-1) was working on a perfect game before Matt Carpenter opened the sixth with his second homer, a drive to the basket in right-center on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. The Japanese right-hander then retired his last six batters, striking out three more to give him 11 on the night.

Rowan Wick worked the eighth, and Jeremy Jeffress finished the two-hitter for his fifth save.

PADRES 7, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, and San Diego pounded Oakland as the Athletics returned to the field from a four-game postponement following a positive coronavirus test.

Tatis matched Mike Trout for the majors’ home run lead at 14 and finished with three RBIs.

Padres catching prospect Luis Campusano homered in the eighth for his first major league hit after the 21-year-old was called up before the game.

Tatis returned to the leadoff spot and hit a two-run double moments after Trent Grisham’s double put the Padres on the board in the decisive fifth. Eric Hosmer added an RBI single that inning, chasing A’s starter Jesus Luzardo (2-2). Right-hander Zach Davies (6-2) struck out five over seven scoreless innings to win his fourth straight start.

RAYS 5, MARLINS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Rookie left-hander Josh Fleming won his third consecutive start, Michael Perez had a three-run double and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Miami.

Yoshi Tsutsugo homered for the Rays, who have won 20 of 25. Tampa Bay has a nine-game winning streak against Miami.

The Marlins got homers from Corey Dickerson and Jesus Aguilar.

Fleming (3-0) allowed four runs and seven hits over five innings in joining Jake Faria (2017) and Jeremy Hellickson (2010) as the only Rays pitcher to win their first three major league starts.

Nick Anderson, the fourth Tampa Bay reliever, worked out of a two-on, no-out jam in the ninth to get his fourth save. Pablo Lopez (3-3) was the loser.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 1, 1st game

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 9, 2nd game

ATLANTA (AP) – Trea Turner gave Washington the lead with a sixth-inning home run off Will Smith and the Nationals held on in the seventh to beat Atlanta Braves and split a doubleheader.

Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot for the Braves in the opener. Acuna hit three home runs in the doubleheader.

The defending World Series champion Nationals ended a seven-game losing streak and snapped the NL East-leading Braves’ streak of five consecutive wins.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning of the second game off Nationals closer Daniel Hudson. Wander Suero (2-0) had two strikeouts in a perfect fifth inning. Smith dropped to 2-1.

In the opener, Darren O’Day (3-0) pitched a scoreless fifth. Austin Voth (0-5) was the loser.

ANGELS 6, ASTROS 5, 11 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Mike Trout tied Los Angeles’ franchise record for career home runs in the first inning and scored the winning run in the 11th.

Trout drove a sinker from Lance McCullers Jr. over the wall in center for a two-run shot in the first inning for No. 299 of his 10-year career, matching Tim Salmon for the franchise mark.

The reigning AL MVP began the bottom of the 11th as the automatic runner at second base and scored on Shohei Ohtani’s one-out single to right off Brooks Raley (0-1).

Houston trailed 5-2 going into the ninth before rallying to tie. Martin Maldonado led off with a single and moved to third on George Springer’s double off Ty Buttrey before scoring on a passed ball. Springer brought the Astros within a run when he scored on Josh Reddick’s grounder to first.

Michael Brantley lined a single to center before being lifted for a pinch-runner. Myles Straw stole second with two outs and tied it on Kyle Tucker’s double off Matt Andriese.

Andriese (2-2) bounced back and retired seven straight to get the win.

TWINS 2, TIGERS 0, 1st game

TWINS 3, TIGERS 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Marwin Gonzalez singled home Willians Astudillo in the eighth inning, and Minnesota rallied to beat for a doubleheader sweep.

Astudillo started on second base with the eighth inning considered an extra inning due to the seven-inning doubleheader rule. Gonzalez hit a grounder up the middle and Detroit center fielder Derek Hill, making his major league debut, bobbled the ball, allowing Astudillo to score easily.

Sergio Romo (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh and Trevor May picked up his second save in four chances as Minnesota won its fourth straight game. Joe Jimenez (1-3) allowed Gonzalez’s hit to take the loss after Gregory Soto blew a save in the seventh.

In the opener, Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Randy Dobnak (6-2) bounced back with five scoreless innings. Matt Boyd (1-5) allowed consecutive leadoff homers for the third time in less than a month. He also gave up back-to-back home runs to the Chicago White Sox to start games Aug. 12 and 17.

REDS 4, PIRATES 2, 1st game

PIRATES 4, REDS 3, 2nd game

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh took advantage of an uncharacteristically average performance by Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer to split a doubleheader.

The Reds took the opener behind Luis Castillo, who picked up his first victory in nearly a year when he worked six solid innings. Cincinnati, however, missed a chance to sweep a doubleheader for the third time this season when the Pirates scrounged up just enough offense against Bauer.

Recently acquired outfielder Anthony Alford hit a two-run triple off Bauer in the fourth and tied it when Bauer’s second wild pitch of the season briefly skipped out of reach of catcher Tucker Barnhart.

Bauer (3-3) allowed four runs but his ERA actually dropped from 2.13 to 2.05 after an error by first baseman Joey Votto that opened up the door for three unearned runs to cross the plate in the fourth. Bauer surrendered six hits against two walks and seven strikeouts.

Sam Howard (2-1) picked up the win in relief. Richard Rodriguez worked a perfect seventh for his third save.

In the opener, Castillo (1-5) struck out eight and walked two to earn his first win since Sept. 13, 2019. A 15-game winner and an All-Star last season, he had dropped seven straight decisions. Nick Castellanos hit his 11th home run for the Reds, a solo shot off Steven Brault (0-2).

DIAMONDBACKS 6, GIANTS 5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Ketel Marte homered, doubled twice and singled as Arizona beat San Francisco to snap a five-game losing streak.

Marte went deep in the first inning off Giants lefty Tyler Anderson (1-3). The Diamondbacks escaped a late jam and ended an eight-game losing streak on the road.

Travis Bergen (1-0), who pitched out of trouble in the fourth after relieving Arizona starter Taylor Clarke, was credited with the victory. Kevin Ginkel closed in the ninth for his first save.

Anderson was charged with four runs over four innings.

MARINERS 6, RANGERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) – Yusei Kikuchi struck out seven, J.P. Crawford hit a three-run home run and Seattle beat Texas.

Kikuchi (2-2) matched his season high with six innings of two-hit ball, the only blemish a solo home run by Jose Trevino in the fifth inning. He faced the minimum through four innings to help the Mariners to their third straight win.

The Rangers have lost five of six and 15 of 18.

It was Seattle’s first game since Monday after Major League Baseball postponed their three-game series with Oakland after Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test last weekend.

Rookie Kyle Cody (0-1) was the loser.

BREWERS 7, INDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) – Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers scored three times on two weak infield grounders.

Burnes (2-0) didn’t allow an earned run and only three hits to offensively inconsistent Cleveland, which had just four hits. He recently returned to the rotation after a three-game relief stint and had his second straight solid outing.

Hiura added a two-run homer in the seventh for the Brewers.

Phil Maton (2-1) took the loss.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a two-run double, Eloy Jimenez had three hits and Chicago beat Kansas City.

Abreu matched Baltimore’s Anthony Santander for the longest hitting streaks this season.

Codi Heuer (2-0) relieved starter Dane Dunning in the fifth and go the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Alex Colome earned his eighth save in nine tries.

The White Sox took a half-game lead on the Indians and Twins in the AL Central.

Brady Singer (1-4) allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.