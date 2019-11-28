Jamison lifts Gardner-Webb past Northern Colorado 67-62

CANCUN, Mexico (AP)Eric Jamison Jr. matched his career high with 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Gardner-Webb narrowly beat Northern Colorado 67-62 in the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday.

Gardner-Webb jumped out to a 14-point, first-half lead and held off a late charge to win the Mayan Division. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have five wins in the event and two trophies in two trips – also winning in 2012.

Nate Johnson had 13 points for Gardner-Webb (2-5). Jose Perez added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Kareem Reid had four blocks.

Bodie Hume had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bears (3-4). Trent Harris added 15 points and Sam Masten had 13 points.

Gardner-Webb takes on Coker at home on Tuesday. Northern Colorado plays Northern New Mexico at home next Wednesday.

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

