James Madison to play Virginia Tech in 2025

(STATS) – James Madison is headed back to the scene of the crime.

The FCS power has signed a contract to play at Virginia Tech on Sept. 20, 2025. The last time the Dukes went to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, they beat the Hokies 21-16 for one of the biggest upsets in FCS vs. FBS history.

“The victory at Virginia Tech in 2010 will stand forever as a great moment for the JMU football program,” James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “It is a special opportunity for these two institutions to compete in football with so many connections between family and friends for so many folks in the state of Virginia. A game like this creates memories that last beyond a final score for our student-athletes and for our fans.”

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 6-1. James Madison is 6-22 against FBS opponents since 1979.