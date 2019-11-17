James Madison gets 3rd outright CAA title in 4 years

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) – Ben DiNucci threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help James Madison beat Richmond 48-6 on Saturday night for the Dukes’ third outright Colonial Athletic Association title in four years.

James Madison (10-1, 7-0), No. 2 in the STATS FCS Top 25, moved up to the nation’s second-longest active winning streak (10) by beating Richmond for the fourth straight time. The Dukes will make their sixth straight appearance in the FCS playoffs.

DiNucci was 11 of 13 for 179 yards and carried it 10 times for 39 more. Brandon Polk opened the scoring with an 80-yard catch-and-run and Percy Agyei-Obese capped a 17-point burst with a 3-yard score before Richmond got on the board midway through the second quarter.

Agyei-Obese and Eric Kirlew also rushed for a touchdown for James Madison. Ethan Ratke made two field goals to break his own school record with 18 on the season.

Joe Mancuso passed for 204 yards with an interception for Richmond (5-6, 4-3), which turned the ball over four times. Jake Larson kicked field goals of 23 and 40 yards.