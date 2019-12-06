James Johnson named new CEO of Football Federation Australia

SYDNEY (AP)The former head of professional football at FIFA has been named the new chief executive officer of Football Federation Australia.

FFA said in a statement Friday that James Johnson, most recently the senior vice president of external affairs for City Football Group in Manchester, England, would take over his new role in January.

Johnson, a former under-17 player for Australia, worked with FIFA from 2014-2018. He also has had posts with the Asian Football Confederation and Professional Footballers Australia.

