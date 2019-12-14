James Harden scores 54 points, Rockets rout Magic 130-107

Houston Rockets’ James Harden, left, looks for a way past Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in the Houston Rockets’ 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last seven games. On Wednesday night, he also made 10 3-pointers and had 55 points in a victory over Cleveland.

He also had seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes.

Russell Westbrook added 23 points for Houston. The Rockets were 22 of 39 from 3-point range.

The Rockets pulled away in the second quarter, with Harden scoring 18 points, including Houston’s last 11 for a 59-49 lead.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 27 points. Aaron Gordon added 21. The Magic have loss three straight after winning four in a row.

TIP-INS:

Rockets: Beat the Magic for the 12th time in the last 15 meetings. … Holds four of the top five spots for most made 3-pointers by a team this season.

Magic: Orlando was without C Nikola Vucevic for the 11th consecutive game because of a right ankle injury. … G Markelle Fultz returned after missing Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a stomach virus. … The Magic held their annual charity golf tournament Thursday to benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. More than $200,000 was raised.

UP NEXT:

Rockets: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

Magic: At New Orleans on Sunday.