James carries E. Michigan over NAIA Michigan-Dearborn 72-59

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Boubacar Toure had a double-double, Chris James had 15 points off the bench, and Eastern Michigan beat Michigan-Dearborn 72-59 on Thursday night.

Boubacar Toure finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Noah Morgan added 12 points and Yeikson Montero scored 10 points for Eastern Michigan (3-0).

Cody Kegley had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Wolves. Jason Gigliotti added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Eastern Michigan faces North Texas on the road on Saturday.

