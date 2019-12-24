Jalen Ramsey out for Rams’ season finale with knee injury

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP)Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not play in the season finale against Arizona on Sunday because of a knee injury.

Coach Sean McVay said that Ramsey is out after sustaining a knee injury in the 34-31 loss at San Francisco on Saturday that eliminated the Rams (8-7) from playoff contention.

”He had a Grade 2 sprain of the LCL and will be out for the game,” McVay said Tuesday.

Ramsey should recover in 4 to 6 weeks and is not expected to require surgery, McVay said.

Ramsey had 33 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in nine games with the Rams after being acquired from Jacksonville in a trade on Oct. 15.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL