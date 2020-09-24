Jaguars rule out Chark for Thursday night game vs Dolphins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark won’t play Thursday night against Miami.

The team downgraded Chark from questionable to out a little more than six hours before kickoff. Chark injured his chest and back making a 45-yard catch in the first quarter of last Sunday’s loss at Tennessee.

The Jaguars (1-1) chose not to risk Chark on a short week, but expect him to be good to go for next week’s game at Cincinnati.

Chark has seven receptions for a team-leading 109 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging a team-best 15.6 yards a catch. Without him, Jacksonville will rely on Chris Conley, Keelan Cole and rookie Laviska Shenault against the Dolphins, who are without their No. 1 cornerback in Byron Jones.

