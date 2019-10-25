Jaguars rule out 2 starting linebackers against Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two starting linebackers and a backup against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone ruled out weak-side starter Najee Goode (toe), strong-side starter Leon Jacobs (hamstring) and backup Quincy Williams (hamstring) on Friday.

The losses leave Jacksonville (3-4) with undrafted rookie Joe Giles-Harris, who was called up from practice squad earlier this week, journeyman Austin Calitro and new additions Malcolm Smith and Donald Payne to play alongside Myles Jack against the Jets (1-5).

Receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder) was listed as questionable. He played through the injury last week and finished with six receptions for a season-high 103 yards.

