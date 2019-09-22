Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew attends Washington State game

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, now the starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, had a triumphant homecoming at the place where his college heroics revitalized his playing career.

Minshew was in Pullman, Washington, on Saturday to watch the No. 19 Cougars play UCLA.

Minshew was a graduate transfer in the 2018 season. He led the Cougars to a team-record 11 victories and became a folk hero for fans.

Formerly a part-time starter at East Carolina, Minshew threw for 4,776 yards and 38 touchdowns last season. He led Washington State to an 11-2 record and became the Pac-12 offensive player of the year.

He was a sixth-round pick in the NFL draft.

Hundreds of fans lined up to take photos with Minshew, some screaming ”I love you,” before the game.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

