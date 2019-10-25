Jaguars’ Dareus on injured reserve; Akeem Spence signed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed defensive tackle Marcell Dareus on injured reserve and signed veteran Akeem Spence.

Dareus had surgery Thursday in Philadelphia for a core muscle injury. He would be eligible to return from IR for the final week of the regular season and, potentially, the playoffs.

The Jaguars (3-4) already have used one of their two IR-return designations on quarterback Nick Foles, who broke his left collarbone in the season opener. Foles is scheduled to return in Week 11 at Indianapolis.

Spence, a fourth-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2013, also has spent time with Detroit and Miami. He has 186 tackles, including 19 for loss, 10 + sacks and four fumble recoveries.

