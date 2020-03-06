Jacksonville stuns top-seed TJC, Jags onto Region 14 semis

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – The Jacksonville College Jaguars won the South Zone of the Region 14 Conference the last two years.

But JC had been unable to take part in the league’s post-season tournament due to probation.

This year, their regular season wasn’t quite as impressive.

But Thursday, did they ever exclaim that they are back.

J-Ville pulled off the upset of the Region 14 Tournament, knocking off the No. 1 seed Tyler Junior College Apaches 89-88 in the men’s quarterfinals at the Gold Dome at Centenary College.

Henry Hampton led the Jags with 20 points as they quickly erased an early 8-0 deficit with an 18-0 run to take control of the game.

Jacksonville led 46-35 at the half, but the No. 11-nationally ranked Apaches got back into the contest, eventually going back in front with just over eight minutes left in the contest.

TJC held that advantage until 34 seconds left in the game, when Nick Gazelas hit a fadeaway jumper with a hand in his face while also being fouled. His free throw made it 86-85 JC.

The Jaguars held on from there. They advance to play Blinn in Friday’s semifinals at 6:00 p.m.

Shahada Wells led the Apaches with 39 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Tyler will now wait and see if their 25-3 record is good enough for an at-large invite to the NJCAA national tournament.

Watch the video to see the highlights, and to hear from a victorious Jacksonville College head coach Louis Truscott.