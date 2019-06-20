Jacksonville offers free beginner tennis lessons for kids over summer

The city of Jacksonville is offering free tennis lessons for kids until the first week of July.

The classes happen Monday and Wednesday at Buckner Park and Tuesdays at Lincoln City park around 9 a.m. for kids ages 7-10, and then at 10 a.m. for kids ages 11-14.

All experience levels are welcome and beginners are encouraged to take part.

Sam Hopkins is one of the instructors of the camp and has been a part of the Jacksonville Tennis Association

The participants take part in one-on-one lessons with Jacksonville ISD coaches as well as group activities.

There is no registration fee or sign up form. Parents can drop kids off at the park and watch the lessons.

If the camp-goers have a tennis racket they are welcome to bring them, otherwise coaches can provide equipment.