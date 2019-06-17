Jacksonville native Josh McCown retires from the NFL, thanks East Texas football coaches

East Texas native Josh McCown announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, posting an article in “The Players Tribune.”

“I don’t shy away from the journeyman label. I embrace it, full force. Because it’s been one heck of a journey.



Now … that journey is coming to an end.”



After 17 years, @JoshMcCown12 is calling it a career.https://t.co/TLzXi8Kxwa — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) June 17, 2019

When you decide to retire, your whole football life kind of flashes before your eyes. And in it, you see all the people who played a role in making your career possible. Josh McCown

McCown wrote about how shifting from team to team took a toll on his family and how his wife Natalie held them together.

She was a rock. She made it so I could go and do my job with a clear head, knowing that the kids were good and that everything at home was taken care of. Josh McCown

McCown played for ten different teams in the NFL and also for one in the UFL.

But the man McCown thanks for everything is current Gilmer head football coach Matt Turner.

Turner was his quarterbacks coach at Jacksonville and McCown says there would have been no NFL career with him.

Matt Turner, Luke Turner, Luke McCown, Randy McCown, Josh McCown, Jeff Traylor, and Jordan Traylor. (Courtesy of Josh McCown)

He had a very specific grading system. He had a little sheet with a checklist of different criteria for each play. And for each one, you either got a grade of a plus or a minus. Then he added it all up and you either got a plus or a minus for the play overall. It was basically pass-fail. Josh McCown

McCown writes how Turner gave him a failing grade on a play where he threw for a touchdown.

But when he handed me the sheet, he had given me a minus. I was like, “Wait, wait … hold on, coach. I don’t understand. I threw a touchdown!” “Yeah,” he said. “Good job.” Then he ran through the checklist. He said my feet weren’t right, so I got a minus for my footwork. I was too loose with the football — minus for ballhandling. I didn’t take the proper drop, another minus. The whole time he was running through these minuses, I was just thinking, ‘But it was a TOUCHDOWN, coach!’ Josh McCown

The Jacksonville native wrote how much he enjoys coaching and that Turner is the reason for it.