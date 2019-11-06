Jackson-Young leads UT Arlington to 84-50 win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)TiAndre Jackson-Young drained five treys to total 19 points as UT-Arlington opened the season with an 84-50 thrashing of Division III UT-Dallas on Tuesday night.

Jackson-Young was 7 of 10 from the floor. Jordan Phillips made 5 of 8 field goal attempts to total 17 points. Sam Griffin added 12 points with three assists and a steal.

The Mavericks sprinted to a 15-2 lead and took a 37-21 advantage into the break. UTA dominated the second half 47-29.

Kavin Ezekwe led the Comets with 10 points.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar