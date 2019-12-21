Jackson scores 41 to lift UTSA over Illinois St. 89-70

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jhivvan Jackson had a season-high 41 points as UTSA got past Illinois State 89-70 on Saturday.

Jackson made all 12 of his free throws.

Byron Frohnen had 10 points for UTSA (5-7).

UTSA totaled 53 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Keith Fisher III scored a season-high 20 points for the Redbirds (5-7). Zach Copeland added 16 points. Antonio Reeves had 12 points.

UTSA plays Our Lady of the Lake at home next Saturday. Illinois State plays Northern Iowa at home next Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories