Jackson lifts NC A&T past Nicholls State in Jamaica Classic

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP)Ronald Jackson had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead North Carolina A&T to a 66-54 win over Nicholls State on Friday in the Jamaica Classic.

Tyler Maye had 19 points for NC A&T (2-4). Kwe Parker added 10 points and Webster Filmore had eight rebounds. The Aggies made 24 of 33 free-throw attempts and outrebounded Nicholls State 41-28.

NC A&T led by just two points at halftime and pushed it to double figures for good with 9:18 left, going ahead by as many as 17 points.

Elvis Harvey had 15 points for the Colonels (2-4). Kevin Johnson added 13 points and Abdul Alatishe had seven rebounds. Nichols State was held to 30% shooting from the field, including 4 of 24 from distance.

NC A&T faces Eastern Michigan on Sunday. Nicholls State takes on Maryland-Baltimore County on Sunday.

