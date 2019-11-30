Jackson, Akin lift UMBC over Drexel 85-60

BALTIMORE (AP)K.J. Jackson had 19 points as Maryland-Baltimore County romped past Drexel 85-60 on Saturday.

Daniel Akin added a career-high 18 points for the Retrievers, while Dimitrije Spasojevic chipped in 15.

Jack Schwietz had 10 points and six assists for Maryland-Baltimore County (5-3).

Sam Green had a career-high 16 points for the Dragons (4-4). Zach Walton added 13 points and James Butler had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Maryland-Baltimore County matches up against American on the road on Tuesday. Drexel plays Princeton at home on Wednesday.

