Jackrabbits: 100 straight appearances in FCS Top 25

(STATS) – South Dakota State made its 100th consecutive appearance in the STATS FCS Top 25 on Monday.

On Saturday, the No. 3 Jackrabbits hope to celebrate with an upset of the only team with a longer active run in the national media poll.

The ‘Rabbits (6-1) have turned 100 heading into their biggest game of the FCS regular season against No. 1 North Dakota State (7-0), which has made 128 straight appearances in the Top 25. NDSU lost in its last visit to Brookings on Nov. 4, 2017, but the Bison have gone on to win 28 straight games, including two over SDSU last season on the way to capturing their second straight national title.

Saturday’s rivalry matchup is so big that it is drawing ESPN’s iconic “College GameDay” pregame show to SDSU.

Standing in between the two Missouri Valley Football Conference co-leaders in the rankings is CAA front-runner James Madison (7-1). The three powers have held the same 1, 2 and 3 spots since the preseason poll.

Sam Houston State (21) and Southeast Missouri (24) returned to the Top 25 after being ranked earlier this season. MEAC member Florida A&M entered at No. 20 – the Rattlers’ first appearance since the 2009 postseason poll.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

STATS FCS Top 25 (Oct. 21)

1. North Dakota State (7-0), 3,972 points (156 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week’s Result: 22-0 win over Missouri State

2. James Madison (7-1), 3,765 (3 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week’s Result: 38-10 win over William & Mary

3. South Dakota State (6-1), 3,677

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week’s Result: 42-23 win over Indiana State

4. Weber State (5-2), 3,443

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week’s Result: 51-28 win over Northern Arizona

5. Villanova (6-1), 3,168

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week’s Result: Bye

6. Kennesaw State (6-1), 3,137

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week’s Result: 55-10 win over Presbyterian

7. Sacramento State (5-2), 2,927

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week’s Result: 49-22 win over Montana

8. Illinois State (5-2), 2,781

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week’s Result: 28-14 win over Western Illinois

9. Montana State (5-2), 2,528

Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week’s Result: Bye

10. Montana (5-2), 2,422

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week’s Result: 49-22 loss to Sacramento State

11. Northern Iowa (4-3), 2,316

Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week’s Result: 42-27 win over South Dakota

12. Central Arkansas (5-2), 2,225

Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week’s Result: 31-30 win over Northwestern State

13. Princeton (5-0), 1,780

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week’s Result: 65-22 win over Brown

14. Furman (4-3), 1,618

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week’s Result: 27-10 loss to The Citadel

15. Nicholls (4-3), 1,470

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week’s Result: 17-0 loss to Sam Houston State

16. Towson (4-3), 1,383

Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week’s Result: 56-7 win over Bucknell

17. Dartmouth (5-0), 1,188

Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week’s Result: 49-7 win over Marist

18. North Carolina A&T (4-2), 1,147

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week’s Result: 34-31 OT loss to Florida A&M

19. Delaware (4-3), 816

Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week’s Result: 16-10 win over New Hampshire

20. Florida A&M (6-1), 762

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 34-31 OT win over North Carolina A&T

21. Sam Houston State (5-3), 735

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 17-0 win over Nicholls

22. UC Davis (4-4), 663

Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week’s Result: 33-25 win over Southern Utah

23. Central Connecticut State (6-1), 645

Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week’s Result: 52-14 win over Bryant

24. Southeast Missouri (4-3), 548

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 24-21 win over Jacksonville State

25. Jacksonville State (5-3), 488

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week’s Result: 24-21 loss to Southeast Missour

Dropped Out: Youngstown State (19), Austin Peay (20), New Hampshire (22)

Others Receiving Votes: UT Martin 477, Wofford 264, UIW 196, Stony Brook 167, Alcorn State 131, New Hampshire 127, Austin Peay 103, The Citadel 88, Albany 82, Elon 72, Youngstown State 63, Eastern Washington 62, Southeastern Louisiana 44, Yale 43, Monmouth 34, South Carolina State 25, Portland State 23, Bethune-Cookman 21, Harvard 14, Chattanooga 12, North Dakota 9, Campbell 7, Southern Illinois 4, Duquesne 2, Eastern Kentucky 1