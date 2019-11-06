Jacdonmi carries Southern Miss past Delta State 90-71

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Boban Jacdonmi had a career-high 29 points as Southern Miss beat Delta State 90-71 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jacdonmi made 12 of 16 shots.

Tyler Stevenson had 18 points for Southern Miss. Artur Konontsuk added 13 points. Leonard Harper-Baker had 13 points for the hosts.

Keyshaun Street had 28 points for the Statesmen. Airen Brooks added 18 points.

Southern Miss faces South Alabama on the road on Saturday.

