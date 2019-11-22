1  of  2
Ivanauskas leads Colgate over SUNY-Cortland 89-50

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 18 points as Colgate rolled past SUNY-Cortland 89-50 on Thursday night.

Nelly Cummings had 16 points for Colgate (2-3). Will Rayman added 12 points and Jack Ferguson had 11.

Eric Edwards had 15 points for the Red Dragons. Austin Grunder added seven rebounds.

Colgate plays Cal State Northridge on Sunday.

