Italy wins 5-0 against Liechtenstein to equal record

VADUZ, Liechtenstein (AP)An inexperienced Italy side eased to a 5-0 win at Liechtenstein in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday to equal the record number of consecutive wins for the Azzurri.

Andrea Belotti scored twice while Federico Bernardeschi, Alessio Romagnoli and Stephan El Shaarawy added a goal apiece to help Italy to its ninth successive win, equaling the record set between 1938-39.

Having already qualified for Euro 2020 with Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Greece, Italy made 10 changes to its team.

Bernardeschi put the visitors ahead after less than two minutes, when he volleyed in Cristiano Biraghi’s cross, but Italy had to wait until the 70th for the second goal.

Goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu had to pull off several saves to prevent an equalizer before Belotti headed in a corner to double the Azzurri’s lead.

That opened up the floodgates as Romagnoli headed in another in the 77th on an assist from El Shaarawy, who got on the scoresheet himself five minutes later following a through-ball from Bryan Cristante.

Belotti doubled his tally in stoppage time with another header.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports