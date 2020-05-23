Interim tag aside, Weston Griffis becomes Spring Hill’s new head football coach

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Spring Hill ISD announced Friday that it is promoting Weston Griffis.

The 33-year old Griffis becomes the panthers new head football coach and athletics director after serving as the team’s offensive coordinator and assistant head coach last season under Jonny Louvier. He had been the interim since Louvier resigned 2 weeks ago.

Griffis has ten years of coaching experience as an assistant, working for some very big names in the East Texas high school football coaching community.

They include Dennis Alexander during his stop at Troup, Dickey Meeks at his alma mater Pittsburg, John Berry in Gladewater, and Kurt Traylor at Tyler Lee.

Griffis is Traylor’s cousin and was part of his staff at Lee in 2017 and 2018 as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Red Raiders.

But he’s actually come full circle for his first head coaching gig, Griffis did his student teaching at Spring Hill back in 2009.

Griffis credits much of his offensive line coaching knowledge to Traylor.

“Robert Bero was the head football coach here and he let me volunteer and come out and help with the junior highs. And just unreal how crazy it is that ten years later, I’m right back here as the head coach, just very surreal. Absolutely excited, excited really doesn’t even, doesn’t describe it. I’m just thrilled to death. I think my wife is more excited than I am. I don’t even know if that’s even possible,” said Griffis.

While Griffis becomes the seventh head football coach at Spring Hill since 2009, he takes over a program that made a strong turnaround last season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2007, and winning its first post-season game in 15 years.

Spring Hill Girls basketball coach Dee Lewis was named the district’s assistant athletic director on Friday as well.

