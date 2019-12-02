Indians acquire veteran catcher Sandy León from Red Sox

CLEVELAND (AP)The Indians acquired veteran catcher Sandy Leon in a trade from the Red Sox and agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract.

Cleveland sent minor league right-hander Adenys Bautista to Boston on Monday for the 30-year-old Leon, who has split his eight-year major league career between Boston and Washington. Leon batted just .192 last season in 65 games for the Red Sox, but he’s been ranked among the AL’s best defensive catchers.

Leon had been eligible for salary arbitration. He can earn $25,000 performance bonuses for 75 and 100 starts at catcher.

To make room on their roster, the Indians designated right-hander James Hoyt for assignment.

The club also chose not to tender a 2020 contract for catcher Kevin Plawecki, who last season served as Roberto Perez’s primary backup – a role that could now go to Leon.

A switch-hitter, Leon has a .221 career batting average with 25 home runs and 123 RBIs in 392 games. When he’s been behind the plate, Boston’s pitchers have posted a 3.74 ERA.

The 22-year-old Bautista went 1-1 with a 7.79 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Indians in Arizona Rookie League in 2019.

