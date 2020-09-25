Impact-Red Bulls Preview

Bradley Carnell was keen to ensure New York Red Bulls were “not too high” after their big win at Inter Miami with Montreal Impact on the horizon.

The Red Bulls host Montreal on Sunday, having claimed a 4-1 victory against Inter in midweek.

Mandela Egbo, Brian White, Ben Mines and Daniel Royer were all on target in New York’s biggest win of the season so far.

But with games coming thick and fast, Carnell was urging for calm.

“It’s about now gaining momentum as a team and as a group,” the interim coach said. “But we’re not getting too high. It’s just three points. We should enjoy it, but the next game is on Sunday against Montreal. We’re not too high, not too low.”

Carnell this week pits his wits against Montreal coach Thierry Henry – a Red Bulls icon – as speculation continues around the appointment of a permanent New York coach.

Championship club Barnsley’s Gerhard Struber was linked this week but said: “It is not a new one for me that some clubs are interested in me. It is the situation. But right now, I have a big focus and concentration here in Barnsley.”

The Impact might make for accommodating opponents as Carnell makes his own case, though.

Henry’s side lost 3-1 to New England Revolution – their third defeat in a row.

“We refused to play. That’s unfortunate,” Henry said. “I sensed fatigue, both mentally and physically. It’s starting to get heavy. I hope it was a one-off.”

The Canadian outfit are currently restricted to playing only at neutral or away venues.

Forward Bojan offered no excuses, however.

“We’re professionals,” Bojan said. “We need to play the games that are scheduled.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York Red Bulls – Ben Mines

Mines’ first MLS goal came almost two years ago on his debut as an 18-year-old. His second finally followed in midweek and now he will hope to kick on and push for a starting place. “He’s ticking a lot of boxes at the moment and he just needs to keep pushing himself,” said Carnell.

Montreal Impact – Romell Quioto

Montreal will hope to have Quioto back after his foolish red card against Philadelphia Union. The six-goal forward cost his team that game and perhaps also the New England defeat and must now make amends.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Henry will try to continue Montreal’s recent success against his old club in his first meeting with the Red Bulls since taking charge. The Impact have won six of their past eight meetings with New York, including winning the past three in a row.

– The Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-1 in Florida on Wednesday with the four goals equaling their total goal tally from their previous nine matches (2-6-1). It was New York’s first four-goal performance since beating Real Salt Lake 4-0 at home on June 1, 2019.

– The Impact have lost three matches in a row for the first time this season, conceding 10 goals over the three defeats. Montreal have conceded at least twice in each of their past five matches after letting in just one goal in their previous four league games.

– The Red Bulls have won possession in the attacking third 7.5 times per match this season, the most in MLS. Florian Valot (2.0) and Kaku (1.5) are in the top five in the league for possessions won in the attacking third per 90 minutes this season (minimum 11 games played).

– The Impact have scored in a club-record 15 consecutive away matches dating back to April 2019. Twelve different players have scored at least one of the Impact’s 26 goals during the run, including two by Lassi Lappalainen, who kept the streak alive with an 86th-minute goal against the Revolution on Wednesday.