Live Now
President Trump is awarding the National Medal of Freedom to auto racing icon Roger Penske

Impact coach Wilmer Cabrera won’t return next season

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MONTREAL (AP)The Montreal Impact will not bring back coach Wilmer Cabrera next season.

The MLS club said Thursday his contract has expired and will not be extended. He joined the Impact on Aug. 21 to replace the fired Remi Garde. Montreal went 2-4-1 under Cabrera and finished 12-17-5, missing the playoffs.

The team says it has begun looking for a coach.

Cabrera acknowledged in a statement that his agreement was for only two months. He thanked the Impact for the time he spent in ”this beautiful city.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC