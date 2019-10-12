Idaho State wallops North Dakota 55-20, Struck with 5 TDs

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Matt Struck threw for 396 yards and five touchdowns, four in the second quarter, Ty Flanagan rushed for 163 yards and a score and Idaho State dominated North Dakota 55-20 Saturday, beating the Fighting Hawks for the first time in Holt Arena.

Coming out of the first quarter trailing 7-3, Struck threw touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Bengals (3-3) posted 28 unanswered points to put the game away.

Struck, 23 of 41, threw TD passes of 3, 6, 27 and 73 yards, respectively, to Austin Campbell, Mitch Gueller, Michael Dean and Tanner Conner. The go-ahead was a pinpoint strike to Gueller over two defenders at the back edge of the end zone.

Gueller needed 41 yards to become the all-time leader for career receiving yards. He finished with 115, including a 39-yarder that put him over the top.

Nate Ketteringham was 33 of 56 for 360 yards with a pair of TDs and two interceptions for the Fighting Hawks (3-3). North Dakota was out-gained 213-92 yards on the ground.