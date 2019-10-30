Hurting Avs hope to pass test vs. Panthers

Colorado has gotten off to a hot start to this season, but the Avalanche’s luck is being tested in a big way.

Last week, top-line right winger Mikko Rantanen was lost to a lower-body injury and now Colorado heads into Wednesday’s home game against the Florida Panthers without its top left winger and captain, Gabriel Landeskog.

The team announced Tuesday that Landeskog is being placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and will be out indefinitely. The Avalanche didn’t give a timeline on Landeskog’s absence but did say he would miss “significant time.”

Colorado indicated that Landeskog has been playing hurt the last two games but he did take part in the team’s practice Sunday. The Avalanche did not practice Monday.

The loss of his linemates puts a little more pressure on center Nathan MacKinnon, who has earned at least one point in all 11 games for Colorado. He has a team-high six goals and is tied with rookie defenseman Cale Makar with nine assists heading into Wednesday’s game.

But MacKinnon, despite his good start coming on the heels of a strong 2018-19 campaign, thinks he can be better.

“I feel like I’m improving, which is good,” MacKinnon told The Denver Post on Sunday. “I don’t look at my games based on my points. You can get a lucky point when you had a bad game. I’ve had some bad games this year where I’ve got points, and I’ve also had really good games that I feel like I should have had more points. But things are starting to click for me right now. I feel really good.”

Forward J.T. Compher had been playing with MacKinnon and Landeskog on the top line in Rantanen’s absence. Tuesday at practice, Nazem Kadri and Joonas Donskoi were flanking MacKinnon on the top line.

The Avalanche will see a familiar face on the Florida bench. Coach Joel Quenneville, who was hired in the offseason after guiding the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships, was an assistant on Colorado’s 1996 Cup-winning team, then was the head coach from 2005-08. Quenneville has implemented a similar style in Florida that helped him win titles with Chicago.

“It was an opportunity to come to a team that has a lot of assets that you look for in a team that has a chance to win,” Quenneville told The New York Times. “They had some young guys with high-end talent who had the ability to lead in the right way. They’re all at the point of their careers that they’ve been getting pretty close to the playoffs the last couple of years. Now, it’s getting in.”

The Panthers’ task is a little easier without having to face arguably the top trio in the NHL in MacKinnon, Rantanen and Landeskog. But Colorado has added depth to its lines, trading for Kadri and signing Donskoi as a free agent. That depth will be tested even more because forward Colin Wilson is going to miss at least one game with an injury suffered in Tuesday’s practice.

–Field Level Media