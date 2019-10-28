Hurricanes bid to add to hot start by dousing Flames

The Carolina Hurricanes have put together a strong first month of the season, and that comes with some limited contributions from expected key players.

The Hurricanes will conclude their October schedule with Tuesday night’s game against the Calgary Flames in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina needs to defeat Calgary to match the franchise records for wins (eight) and points (17) in the month of October. Both those marks were set in the team’s championship season of 2005-06, when the Hurricanes went 8-2-1 in the season’s first month.

“Our group has been competing hard all year, it’s just that we’ve had some lulls,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The Hurricanes might finally be tapping into more of their offensive resources.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, and Nino Niederreiter registered his first goal to go with an assist in Saturday’s 4-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. Sebastian Aho notched two assists for his first multi-point outing of the season.

Niederreiter experienced the second-longest, season-opening goal drought of his nine-year career.

“I’m getting paid to score goals, and if they don’t go in, it’s frustrating,” Niederreiter said. “It’s very tough to not get frustrated. You try to stay with it.”

Svechnikov, a second-year player, produced his first NHL power-play goal.

“I feel like I got lucky a little bit on that shot,” he said.

Dougie Hamilton has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in the first 11 games. He’s the first defenseman in the franchise to accomplish that since 1984-85.

Tuesday night’s matchup marks the return of coach Bill Peters to Raleigh, N.C., where he coached the Hurricanes prior to leaving for the Calgary job during the 2018 offseason.

The Flames have gone through some rough offensive stretches as well. They’ve scored more than two goals in only two of their last five games (2-2-1).

“We’ll see what we need to get cleaned up,” Peters said.

The Flames will go against a Carolina team that has won two of its last five games, both of those results coming with shutouts.

Calgary is coming off Saturday night’s Heritage Classic, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets in an outdoor game in Regina, Saskatchewan. It was the first NHL game in the city.

Peters said he hopes that experience, despite the outcome, serves as a motivator and perhaps bonding experience. He also said line changes made for the Winnipeg game will mostly stay in place for Tuesday’s tilt.

The Flames say they need to work harder for better results.

“They don’t give you two points for playing well most of the game,” left wing Matthew Tkachuk said. “You’ve got to finish it off.”

On Saturday, Calgary received its goal from center Elias Lindholm, who has a team-leading seven goals. He’s in his second season with the Flames after spending his first five NHL seasons with Carolina.

The Hurricanes switched to a more conventional 12-forward, six-defenseman lineup in Saturday’s game. Afterward, they sent forward Brian Gibbons back to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, though he was recalled again Monday.

This will be the second contest of a four-game homestand for the Hurricanes.

