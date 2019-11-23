Hunter leads Long Beach St. past Fresno Pacific 93-62

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Chance Hunter scored 21 points and Long Beach State beat Division II Fresno Pacific 93-62 on Friday night.

Michael Carter III scored 16 points and made six assists and Drew Cobb added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the 49ers (2-3), who outrebounded the Sunbirds 44-29.

Aamondae Coleman scored 20 points and Sean Nealon-Lino added 11 for Fresno Pacific.

Long Beach State plays Arizona on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC