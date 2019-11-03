Humphrey-to-Toure sparks Montana’s win over Portland State

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP)Cam Humphrey passed for four touchdowns – three of them to Samori Toure – and Montana dominated the second half in a 38-23 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

Humphrey, making his second start with Big Sky MVP candidate Dalton Sneed sidelined with a right ankle injury, completed 21 of 28 passes for 335 yards. The touchdowns to Toure were 41 yards in the first quarter, followed by 42 yards and 6 yards in the third. The third-quarter scores helped the Grizzlies (7-2, 4-1 Big Sky) overcome a 17-14 halftime deficit. With Montana leading 28-23 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Humphrey connected with Samuel Akem on a 76-yard scoring pass and a 35-23 lead.

Portland State (5-5, 3-3) was unable to rally, the Vikings running just six plays in Montana territory during the fourth quarter.

Marcus Knight carried 23 times for 106 yards for the Grizzlies, ranked No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Toure caught seven passes for 140 yards and Akem had 3 catches for 104.

Davis Alexander completed 20 of 39 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Portland State. Mataio Talalemotu caught five passes for 109 yards with a touchdown.

The Vikings were held to 43 rushing yards and Montana ran for 129.