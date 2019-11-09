Hume’s career high send N. Colorado past Incarnate Word

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Bodie Hume scored a career-high 25-points and Trent Harris scored 20 and Northern Colorado beat Incarnate Word 83-61 on Friday night.

After Vincent Miszkiewicz’s jumper brought the Cardinals within 27-26 with 7:14 left before intermission, Northern Colorado (1-1) outscored IW 22-8 and led by 15 at halftime. The Bears shot 28 of 55 (50.9%) including 14 of 32 (43.8%) from 3-point range. The Bears outrebounded Incarnate Word 35-21.

Morgan Taylor led the Cardinals (0-2) with 16 points but missed 11-of-18 shot attempts. Drew Lutz added 15 points. Incarnate Word was 22-of-56 shooting and distributed just five assists.

Last season was the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Bears traveled to San Antonio and defeated the Cardinals 90-64.

