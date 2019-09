The Hughes Springs Mustangs jumped out to 21-0 first half lead, then held off Waskom for a 35-21 victory Thursday.

Coach Chris Edwards’ team got two touchdown runs a piece from Isaiah Bolden, and Trayvon Kennedy.

The Mustangs improved to 3-0 on the season, while Waskom, which was ranked No. 24 in the 3A Division 2 preseason poll, fell to 1-2.

Watch the video to see the highlights.