H.S. Volleyball Playoffs: Carthage sweeps Palestine Video

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) - The Carthage Lady Bulldogs opened the 2018 Class 4A playoffs in dominating fashion Monday.

Carthage swept Palestine in the Bi-District round 25-19, 25-11, and 25-11. The Lady Dawgs advance to play China Spring in the area round.

Carthage, who went through district play undefeated, improved to 28-7 on the season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

In Class 5A, No. 10 ranked Hallsville made quick work of Greenville, winning 25-14, 25-23, and 25-16.

In 6A action, Tyler Lee saw its season come to an end as the Lady Raiders fell to Waco Midway 25-13, 25-11, and 26-24. Lee finishes the 2018 campaign 24-17.

In the 2A ranks, Carlisle defeated Union Grove 25-20, 12-25, 25-16 and 25-10.