Hoyt has $608,500 salary in majors as part of Indians deal

CLEVELAND (AP)Right-hander James Hoyt has a salary of $608,500 in the major leagues as part of his contract with the Cleveland Indians and $156,000 while in the minors.

Hoyt agreed to the deal Wednesday, two days after he was removed from the 40-man roster when Cleveland failed to offer a 2020 contract by the tender deadline.

The 33-year-old had a 2.16 ERA in eight September appearances with the Indians, striking out 10 and walking two in 8 1/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 3.43 ERA in 40 games at Triple-A Columbus, striking out 48 in 42 innings.

Hoyt had 65 appearances for Houston in 2016-17, then pitched in one game for Houston in 2018.

