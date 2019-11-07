Howard places Prince on administrative leave

(STATS) – Howard University announced Wednesday head football coach Ron Prince has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into reports of verbal abuse and mistreatment of players.

The university opened the investigation early last month after parents of several players made accusations of abuse to HBCU Gameday. Some players, including starting quarterback Caylin Newton, departed the team, which has a 1-8 record.

“Howard University is committed to ensuring our athletic programs reflect Howard’s core mission and values and to ensuring the well-being and success of all student athletes,” athletic director Kery Davis said in a statement.

Aaron Kelton, the director of football operations, will serve as the team’s interim coach.

Howard will visit South Carolina State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game on Saturday.