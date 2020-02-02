Live Now
Live Super Bowl LIV blog of Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl debut

How the Chiefs’ ‘Hunt’ family fortune originated in Kilgore before settling in Kansas City.

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories