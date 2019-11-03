How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(STATS) – How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 10 games:

1. North Dakota State (9-0, 5-0 MVFC): 56-17 win over Youngstown State (5-4, 1-4 MVFC)

2. James Madison (8-1, 5-0 CAA): Bye

3. Weber State (7-2, 5-0 Big Sky): 36-17 win over No. 6 Sacramento State (6-3, 4-1)

4. South Dakota State (7-2, 4-1 MVFC): 35-14 win over Missouri State (1-7, 1-4)

5. Kennesaw State (7-2, 2-1 Big South): 45-21 loss to Monmouth (7-2, 4-0)

6. Sacramento State (6-3, 4-1 Big Sky): 36-17 loss to No. 4 Weber State (7-2, 5-0)

7. Illinois State (6-3, 3-2 MVFC): 27-10 loss to No. 9 Northern Iowa (6-3, 4-1)

8. Montana (7-2, 4-1 Big Sky): 38-23 win over Portland State (5-5, 3-3)

9. Northern Iowa (6-3, 4-1 MVFC): 27-10 win over No. 7 Illinois State (6-3, 3-2)

10. Central Arkansas (7-2, 5-1 Southland): 45-17 win over Lamar (4-5, 2-4)

11. Villanova (6-3, 3-3 CAA): 28-20 loss to New Hampshire (5-3, 4-1)

12. Princeton (7-0, 4-0 Ivy): 21-7 win over Cornell (2-5, 1-3)

13. Furman (6-3, 5-1 Southern): 35-20 win over Chattanooga (4-5, 3-2)

14. Montana State (6-3, 3-2 Big Sky): 42-7 win over Southern Utah (2-8, 1-5)

15. Dartmouth (7-0, 4-0 Ivy): 9-6 win over Harvard (4-3, 2-2)

16. North Carolina A&T (6-2, 4-1 MEAC): 22-20 win over South Carolina State (5-3, 3-2)

17. Florida A&M (8-1, 6-0 MEAC): 52-30 win over Delaware State (1-8, 0-6)

18. Southeast Missouri (6-3, 4-1 Ohio Valley): 32-13 win over Tennessee State (2-7, 1-4)

19. Central Connecticut State (8-1, 4-0 Northeast): 27-13 win over Wagner (1-8, 1-3)

20. Stony Brook (5-4, 2-3 CAA): 30-10 loss to Richmond (5-4, 4-1)

21. Towson (5-4, 2-3 CAA): 31-24 win over Delaware (4-5, 2-3)

22. Jacksonville State (6-4, 3-3 Ohio Valley): 22-17 loss to UT Martin (6-3, 5-1)

23. Wofford (5-3, 4-1 Southern): 59-14 loss to Clemson (9-0)

24. North Dakota (5-3 Independent): Bye

25. Nicholls (5-4, 4-2 Southland): 27-23 win over UIW (5-4, 4-3)

FCS coverage: www.fcs.football

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar