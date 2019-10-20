How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP)Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium ended more than seven years without a victory when he closed with a 1-over 72 and survived a wild back nine at Le Golf National to win the French Open on Sunday.

It was Colsaerts first victory since the Volvo World Match Play in 2012, when he was No. 32 in the world and played a role in Europe's record comeback to win the Ryder Cup at Medinah.