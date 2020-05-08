Houston Texans release 2020 schedule, open with rematch against Chiefs, Mahomes

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The NFL released its 2020 schedule Thursday with the Houston Texans set to play on opening night September 10 on KETK.

The Texans will get a playoff rematch as they will begin the season on the road at the Kansas City Chiefs, facing off against East Texan Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Houston opens on the road for the seventh time in 19 years and in primetime for just the fourth time in franchise history (2002, 2013, 2019).

The Texans will also travel to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions in Week 12. It’ll be the second time in team history that Houston makes an appearance on Turkey Day. The Texans defeated Detroit 34-31 in overtime in 2012 on their first Thanksgiving road trip to the Motor City and have won each of the last three meetings in the series vs. the Lions.

The Texans expect to take on the in-state rival Dallas Cowboys at NRG Staidum to close out the preseason in early September. This will mark the 12th preseason matchup between the two Texas franchises, including the third season in a row.

The preseason schedule is as follows:

Aug. 13-17 @ Minnesota (KETK)

Aug. 20-24 SEATTLE (KETK)

Aug. 27-30 @New Orleans (KETK)

Sep. 3-4 DALLAS (KETK)

The regular season schedule is as follows:

Thurs Sep., 10 @ Kansas City 7:20 p.m. (KETK)

Sun. Sep. 20 BALTIMORE 3:25 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 27 @ Pittsburgh Noon

Sun. Oct. 4 MINNESOTA Noon (FOX 51)

Sun. Oct. 11 JACKSONVILLE Noon

Sun. Oct. 18 @ Tennessee Noon

Sun. Oct. 25 GREEN BAY Noon (FOX 51)

BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 @ Jacksonville Noon

Sun. Nov. 15 @ Cleveland Noon (FOX 51)

Sun. Nov. 22 NEW ENGLAND Noon

Thur. Nov. 26 @ Detroit 11:30 a.m.

Sun. Dec. 6 INDIANAPOLIS Noon

Sun. Dec. 13 @ Chicago Noon

Dec. 19/20 @ Indianapolis TBD

Sun. Dec. 27 CINCINNATI Noon

Sun. Jan. 3 TENNESSEE Noon

*Game times and television broadcasts are subject to change