Houston fires head football coach Major Applewhite

ANNAPOLIS, MD - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Major Applewhite of the Houston Cougars looks on during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marines Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX (KETK) - The University of Houston has relieved head coach Major Applewhite of his duties, effective immediately. The move was announced by the school on Sunday.

This comes just days after the Cougars were absolutely embarrassed in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army, losing 70-14.

After the game, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles resigned to take a job at Florida State. Earlier in the season, defensive coordinator Mark D’Onofrio was fired by Applewhite.

Applewhite was 15-10 in his two full seasons at Houston. Renu Khator the university president, famously said two years ago that they "fire coaches who go 8-4." Applewhite did not finish 8-4 or better in either of his seasons.

Houston has not contended for a AAC title in either of Applewhite's two seasons with both years having losses to Memphis.