Houston fires head football coach Major Applewhite

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 01:00 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 01:00 PM CST

HOUSTON, TX (KETK) - The University of Houston has relieved head coach Major Applewhite of his duties, effective immediately. The move was announced by the school on Sunday.

This comes just days after the Cougars were absolutely embarrassed in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army, losing 70-14. 

After the game, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles resigned to take a job at Florida State. Earlier in the season, defensive coordinator Mark D’Onofrio was fired by Applewhite. 

Applewhite was 15-10 in his two full seasons at Houston. Renu Khator the university president, famously said two years ago that they "fire coaches who go 8-4." Applewhite did not finish 8-4 or better in either of his seasons.

Houston has not contended for a AAC title in either of Applewhite's two seasons with both years having losses to Memphis. 

 

