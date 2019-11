LONDON (AP)Raheem Sterling says ''emotions got the better of me'' during an exchange with England teammate Joe Gomez that led to the Manchester City forward being dropped for the national team's upcoming European Championship qualifier.

Sterling and Gomez, who clashed toward the end of a high-profile Premier League game between City and Liverpool on Sunday, were involved in what the English Football Association described as a ''disturbance in a private team area'' after they had joined up with England a day later.