Houston Astros release 2020 schedule

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) smiles before taking batting practice during spring training baseball practice, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Baseball is back in action following an agreement between MLB and the MLB players’ association.

The plan is to have a 60-game schedule with games to start on July 24.

The Houston Astros will start the season against the Seattle Mariners at home and close the regular season with a four-game series against the Texas Rangers

It is currently unknown if MLB will allow fans despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s ruling that allows sports facilities to open to 50% capacity.

Below is the projected schedule: