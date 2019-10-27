Hot Islanders face tough test in Flyers

The New York Islanders will be searching for their seventh straight victory when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

The red-hot Islanders won their sixth in a row with a 4-2 win on the road Friday against the Ottawa Senators as Nick Leddy scored a pair of goals, including one on a penalty shot.

“It was a gritty win,” Leddy said. “I don’t think it was our best game, but gritty nonetheless and we got the two points.”

Following the win, Islanders head coach Barry Trotz gushed about Leddy’s stellar performance.

“He’s underappreciated around the league,” Trotz said. “He’s such a great skater, he’s the fastest guy we have on our team. He looks so effortless, and (Friday) he was our best player today.”

After starting the season 1-3-0, the surging Islanders have reeled off six straight wins by playing an aggressive offensive style and making enough defensive plays.

“At the end of the day, we believe in ourselves, and we believe in the guys we have in this locker room and the structure and the detail that we play with,” left wing Matt Martin told Newsday. “And we’ve been able to string some wins together, and that’s what this league is all about. When you’re going well, you just want to keep it going.

“There will come a time where we’ll have to battle through some adversity, but if we build ourselves a cushion now, build ourselves enough wins, we’ll be OK.”

The Islanders didn’t tweak their roster all that much in the offseason and then dropped three of their first four games. They haven’t lost since.

“Two weeks ago when we were 1-3, you (reporters) were probably talking about how it wasn’t the right thing,” Martin said. “Now we’ve won six in a row.”

Like the Islanders, the Flyers also have continued to play at a high level, as they’re looking for their fourth straight victory.

Philadelphia won its third consecutive game with a 7-4 home victory Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Flyers trailed 4-2 in the third period before rallying for five straight goals.

James van Riemsdyk had two goals and one assist, while Jakub Voracek and Kevin Hayes each added one goal and two assists.

“It was one of those games where guys were determined, guys stuck with it,” van Riemsdyk said. “It was a huge game.”

Hayes’ short-handed goal ended up being the game-winner, though Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny each added late goals to seal the win.

“Every game is important,” Hayes said. “Two points are important. Divisional games are even more important.”

The Flyers missed the playoffs last season and likely would not have extended their winning streak after falling behind by two goals in the third period if this was last season. They have a new coach (Alain Vigneault), many new players and a new attitude.

“It was a big character win,” said defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who had one goal and one assist against Columbus. “We got it from everyone. It was huge.”

Goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 22 shots for his third consecutive win, but it’s unclear if he’ll start again against the Islanders, or if the Flyers will turn to 21-year-old Carter Hart.

