Horse dies after training track incident at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP)A fifth horse has died at Santa Anita this fall, the 35th overall fatality since Dec. 26 at the Southern California racetrack.

G Q Covergirl injured both her front legs Friday on the training track. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized on the advice of the attending veterinarian.

Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O’Neill, G Q Covergirl had six wins in 16 career starts and earnings of $200,730. She had won her last two starts and finished in the money in all of her six races this year. O’Neill also owned the mare in a partnership.

The training track has caused the fewest number of breakdowns. However, there have been three deaths on it since the fall meet began on Sept. 27, including one that was believed to be a heart attack. The other two fatalities occurred during races.

Santa Anita hosts the Breeders’ Cup world championships next weekend.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports