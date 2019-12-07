Hornets aim to put together complete game vs. Hawks

It seems as if the problem areas just tend to be shifting on the Charlotte Hornets.

One game it’s something like a slow start, and another it’s a rough finish. Or maybe it’s shoddy defense in one game and turnovers in the next one.

The Hornets will try to find the solutions Sunday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks, who have a long list of things to address as well.

The game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., will give the teams a chance to lock up in a matchup that involves clubs in desperate need of some sustained positive results.

“We have to play a full 48-minute game,” Hornets coach James Borrego said.

That concept went sour Friday night in a 111-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets because, after some good stretches, the Hornets faltered down the stretch.

“The fourth quarter we went dry,” Borrego said about the Hornets’ 20-point period.

The Hornets have lost twice in the past three home games. Atlanta will be the fourth opponent in Charlotte’s five-game homestand.

The Hawks have won only once in their past 12 games. Only four of those 11 setbacks have been decided by single-digit margins.

“It’s whoever is on the court has to do a little bit better with regards to their responsibility,” Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said.

Atlanta’s most-recent game also came against Brooklyn, losing 130-118 on Wednesday night at home.

In that game, Hawks rookie guard Cam Reddish registered a season-high 25 points.

“I think that helps with any player to see the ball go in the basket, to feel good about it,” Pierce said of Reddish’s recent production.

Reddish, who averages 8.1 points per game, will be back in the same arena where last March he helped Duke to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title.

The Hornets have received meaningful contributions from a rookie as well. Forward P.J. Washington has provided encouraging moments, often because of what Borrego likes to see with his “ability to roll to the rim.”

Borrego said he would like to get more chances for the team’s post players, particularly as they’ve become more comfortable. Washington, averaging 10.8 points, has earned that.

“He has become more versatile,” Borrego said. “I have to do a better job of getting him more touches.”

The Hornets had a sigh of relief when guard Devonte Graham returned after leaving in the first half Friday night with a shoulder injury.

“It’s nothing serious, hopefully,” Borrego said.

But Graham’s absence, even though he hasn’t been in the starting lineup all season, proved to be troublesome for the Hornets.

“It kind of threw off our rhythm,” Borrego said, perhaps emphasizing the increasing importance that Graham has developed on the team.

How much Graham’s down time impacted the flow of the offense can be debated, but by game’s end, the Hornets were troubled because of malfunctions that were too much to overcome.

“The biggest thing is 19 turnovers for 32 points,” Borrego said.

Turnovers have been a problem for the Hawks as well. They’ve averaged 18.4 turnovers per road game. Those have diminished some of the impact of guard Trae Young’s 28.7 points per game.

