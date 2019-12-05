Horne scores 22 to lift Tulsa past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-39

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Jeriah Horne had 22 points as Tulsa rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-39 on Wednesday night.

Horne hit 8 of 10 shots including 4 of 5 from distance. Brandon Rachal had 10 points and six rebounds for Tulsa (7-1), which earned its sixth consecutive win.

Zavian Jackson had 16 points for the Golden Lions (1-6) who have yet to win this season against a Division I opponent.

Tulsa plays Arkansas State at home on Saturday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces UTEP on the road on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com