Hoppo carries S. Utah over West Coast Baptist 126-40

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Jarryd Hoppo had 25 points as Southern Utah easily defeated West Coast Baptist 126-40 on Friday.

Cameron Oluyitan added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

Harrison Butler had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Southern Utah (4-3). Maizen Fausett added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The 86-point victory is the largest in the history of the Southern Utah program and the Thunderbirds hit 17 three-pointers, also a school record. The previous highs were a 68-point margin and 16 3-pointers.

Ian Russell had 14 points for West Coast Baptist, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Southern Utah plays at Loyola Marymount on Sunday.

