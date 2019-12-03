Hoover’s 18 PTs leads Wofford past NC Central 77-59

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Nathan Hoover had 18 points as Wofford defeated NC Central 77-59 on Monday night.

Tray Hollowell had 17 points for the Terriers Wofford (4-4). Isaiah Bigelow and Chevez Goodwin each scored 12.

Jibri Blount had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (2-6). Kobby Ayetey added 10 points and Jordan Perkins distributed six assists.

Wofford faces Gardner-Webb at home on Saturday. NC Central faces Georgia on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories